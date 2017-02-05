South Africa vs Sri Lanka third ODI interrupted by wandering bees in the Wanderers, watch video

A swarm of bees had entered the Wanderers stadium in the 24th over bowled by Chris Morris. (Source: Youtube screenshot) A swarm of bees had entered the Wanderers stadium in the 24th over bowled by Chris Morris. (Source: Youtube screenshot)

The third ODI match between South Africa and Sri Lanka faced a brief interruption on Sunday due to intrusions on the field. The intruder in question was not a streaker running on to the field after escaping the security to try and meet his favorite cricketer. In fact, the intruders were not humans at all. A swarm of bees had entered the the Wanderers stadium in the 24th over bowled by Chris Morris, forcing everyone on the field to get down, except for the brave heart standing at mid-on.

Chris Morris had started his run-up to bowl the fifth ball of the 24th over when Faf du Plessis standing at slips went down flat on the ground. It was then that it became apparent that there were quite a few bees giving company to the 13 players on the field. The match resumed temporarily but was interrupted yet again. This time, many of them had almost completely covered Quinton de Kock’s helmet. Thankfully, the South African wicket keeper had left it on the ground in the first place. It was then that it became apparent that this would need professional help.

At first, they tried to blow fire extinguishers on collections sitting on the ground and the players’ equipment. When that proved to be of little use, a professional was called for. The man walked on to the ground with a box full of honey comb. He trapped the buzzing intruders and saved the game from being affected by the most ridiculous of circumstances. As AB de Villiers said later in the post match press conference, “We are talking about bees, aren’t we?”

The man walked out with the pitch to applause from the players and the crowd and may as well have felt like he has won the match for South Africa with a century in his pocket. Meanwhile, the bees had apparently spent more time in the middle than most Sri Lankan batsmen had managed.

