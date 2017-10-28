#CoalBuryingGoa
  • South Africa vs Bangladesh: Twitterati amused to see two Hashim Amlas in first T20I

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Twitterati amused to see two Hashim Amlas in first T20I

The image of two Hashim Amlas during the first T20I between South Africa and Bangladesh cracked Twitter up.

October 28, 2017
Twitter went on a frenzy on Thursday after seeing two Hashim Amlas as South Africa played Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Opting to bat after winning the toss, the Proteas openers left the audience completely confused as both of them were wearing a jersey reading ‘Amla’.

It turned out that one of the players was actually Quinton de Kock wearing his partner’s jersey. Why? Because, the commentators later revealed, the 24-year-old was not able to find his shirt anywhere.

But Twitter, being the troll giant that it is, did not let it go so easily. Here are some of the best reactions:

South African cricket team recorded a 20-run win vs Bangladesh national cricket team in the first T20I on Thursday. Earlier, Quinton de Kock’s 59 and AB de Villiers 49 guided South Africa to 195/4 and their bowlers restricted the visitors to 175/9 in 20 overs.

