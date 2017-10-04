South Africa vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal ruled out of 2nd Test

Tamim Iqbal scored 39 and 0 in the first Test against South Africa. (Source: AP/File) Tamim Iqbal scored 39 and 0 in the first Test against South Africa. (Source: AP/File)

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal will miss the second Test against South Africa due to the thigh injury the left-hander sustained during the warm-up match in Benoni. He played the opening Test and scored 39 and 0 in the visitor’s 333-run defeat. The second Test is set to be played in Bloemfontein.

Initial scan post the first Test confirmed the scale of the injury which turned out to be a grade 1 tear. The injury of this nature generally takes four weeks to heal. The visitors however are still hoping that the opener will recover in time for the ODI series. He will stay with the team in South Africa and Soumya Sarkar, in all likelihood, will replace him for the Bloemfontein Test.

Bangladesh squad now wears a depleted look. With Shakib Al Hasan rested and now Tamim out with injury, the visitors will be without the services of the two of their most experienced players.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Subashis Roy

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell

