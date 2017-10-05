South Africa vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal’s absence major setback for us, says Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh play their second Test against South Africa from Friday. (Source: File) Bangladesh play their second Test against South Africa from Friday. (Source: File)

Bangladesh will lock horns with South Africa in the second and final Test of the series in Bloemfontein. The visiting team is already trailing the series 0-1 after losing the first match by 333 runs and they won’t have the services of batsman Tamim Iqbal who has been ruled out due to injury while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan earlier opted out of fixture but skipper Mushfiqur Rahim insisted that this is an opportunity for other players to step up and take the responsibilities on themselves.

“I think this is an opportunity for the others in the squad. I want them to make use of this opportunity,” Mushfiqur said on Thursday (October 5). “It is a major setback to not have your two best players. We really needed them here as we lost the first game badly. But time doesn’t stand still for anyone. Injuries are not in our control,” he added.

“The last time we missed them was in Galle and it wasn’t an easy game for us,” said Mushfiqur. “Sri Lanka was a far better team at that time.”

Rahim moreover went on to suggest that his team would look to turn tables for themselves and try to get over their mistakes that they made in the first Test.

“As Faf said, this is more of a South African wicket. It was more like our type of wicket in the previous game but we couldn’t execute well. But it doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t play well in tough conditions,” he said. “We lost badly in the first Test because we made silly mistakes. We have played here in 2008 but we will try to get over our mistakes and put up a good Test match.”

In absence of Tamim, Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar would be the most likely pair to open the innings and talking about them, the captain said, “Starting every innings is tough but we expect them to give us a good start. I have a lot of confidence in them to return among the runs. They can take a step forward if they can score runs in this game, particularly in the absence of Tamim.

“When you get nothing from the wicket, you have to go to the other options. If you are not getting wickets, you have to cut down the run rate. When the ball reverses or you get the second new ball, you can go back to the attacking options. Our bowlers couldn’t do it in the first Test but I am hopeful that they can do it in Bloemfontein,’ he said.

“There will be help for them in this wicket and I think they will learn from their previous mistakes. It’d be better if they can do it quickly,” he added.

