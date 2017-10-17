South Africa vs Bangladesh: Robbie Frylinck gets call-up to South Africa T20I squad

Robbie Frylinck has been named in South Africa’s T20I squad for two-match series against Bangladesh. (Source: CSA twitter) Robbie Frylinck has been named in South Africa’s T20I squad for two-match series against Bangladesh. (Source: CSA twitter)

All-rounder Robbie Frylinck has been handed a first call-up to South Africa’s Twenty20 squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh next week. Faf du Plessis resumes the captaincy after missing the team’s last series in England but spinner Imran Tahir and quick bowler Kagiso Rabada have both been rest, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday.

“The selection of Robbie provides another opportunity to explore our depth in the important all-rounder position,” said selector Linda Zondi.

“Apart from his bowling strengths he has a proven record as a finisher with the bat. Imran remains our first-choice spinner in both the limited overs formats but we also need to develop depth in this important area which is why we have given further opportunities to (Tabraiz) Shamsi and (Aaron) Phangiso.”

South Africa host the T20 internationals in Bloemfontein on Oct. 26 and Potchefstroom on Oct. 29.

Squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi

