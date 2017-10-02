South Africa vs Bangladesh: Our bowlers adapted the conditions beautifully, were consistent in their areas, says Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis-led South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs in first Test. (Source: AP) Faf du Plessis-led South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs in first Test. (Source: AP)

South Africa went 1-0 up in the two-Test series after thumping the visitors by 333 runs in Potchefstroom and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis appreciated the efforts put in by his bowlers.

“The good thing was that the groundsman said the wicket won’t spin, and for three-and-a-half days or probably four days, the wicket didn’t spin off the straight. We got that right. But in terms of what we were looking for in pace and bounce, it was really slow and you could see that even some of the tail enders were pretty comfortable with the short ball. Our bowlers made changes, they adapted beautifully, they were consistent in their areas and we put Bangladesh under pressure for five days,” he said.

Talking about the new coach Ottis Gibson, Faf suggested that he is pretty happy with the result.

“He made a joke that he is going to retire after this one with a 100% strike rate,” said du Plessis. “He is enjoying this challenge, which is going to fall over the next two years. He has got a few plans in place. The ultimate goal is also to try and make an impact on the World Cup in two years’ time, so we are already having some good conversations about that to make sure we are ahead of the curve with our planning. I’ve enjoyed working with him. He is a guy that likes structure, much like myself, so I think we work well together,” he added.

Morne Morkel has been ruled out of the series after a side strain during the first Test and the right-hander was replaced by Dane Paterson in the squad. Du Plessis suggested that Gibson’s experience as bowling coach can prove to be a fruitful one.

“From a bowling point of view, I’m really excited to see what he is going to do with this team,” said du Plessis. “I think he adds a lot of value in that department. He also gives the other coaching staff the freedom to be coaches in their specific areas. He trusts them. The team has really enjoyed him. He brings positivity and energy and every now and then a humourous joke.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd