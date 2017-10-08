South Africa vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim rushed to the hospital after being hit by a bouncer

Mushfiqur Rahim was rushed to the hospital after being hit on the head by a bouncer. (Source: File) Mushfiqur Rahim was rushed to the hospital after being hit on the head by a bouncer. (Source: File)

The skipper of the Bangladesh cricket team, Mushfiqur Rahim was rushed to the hospital after being hit on the head by a bouncer. The delivery balled by speedster Duanne Olivier rose sharply as Rahim was unable to deal with it. He was immediately treated by South Africa’s team manager as the Bangladesh team doesn’t have a doctor travelling along with it.

Rahim was advised by the Proteas manager to leave the field, but he chose to bat on. After a brief stay at the crease, he was eventually dismissed for 26. Thereafter he was taken to the hospital for further scans. He was then released after the scan revealed no internal injury.

After returning to the ground Rahim spoke at length about rumours of giving up on his captaincy and said that there was no reason as to why he should resign from his position. “The blame is coming at me because I decided to field first in both Tests. Maybe I haven’t been leading properly and that’s why the team isn’t doing well. This is why I am saying that I should be given the opportunity to correct my mistakes.”, cricbuzz quoted him saying.

“Why should I resign, because it is not an individual’s game. It is a team game. Obviously, all the blame comes to me being the captain. The board will decide about me since there’s a lot of time before the next Test series.”, Rahim added.

