South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: South Africa dismiss Mahmudullah, pick fifth wicket against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: South Africa push for win against Bangladesh. South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: South Africa push for win against Bangladesh.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: South Africa will be pushing for victory in the first Test against Bangladesh on Day 5. After bad light and rains could not let the third session happen on day four, South Africa will be hoping to bowl out Bangladesh as soon as possible as rain can threaten to play spoilsport again. Bangladesh are still 375 runs behind the target of 425 runs. But, South Africa will be without star bowler Morne Morkel after he had undergo scans for side strain. Catch the South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5 here: (Full Scorecard)

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: SA vs BAN Live Score

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Liton Das(w), Mehidi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd