  • South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: South Africa lose Hashim Amla against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: South Africa lose Hashim Amla against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Catch the India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 4. SA vs BAN Live Score 1st Test Day 4.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 1, 2017 2:00 pm
South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Amla scored 137 in the 1st innings. (SOurce: CSA Twitter)
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live, 1st Test Day 4: South Africa are 70/3. Mustafizur Rahman struck early for the visitors as they got rid of Hashim Amla. The right-handed batsman was well settled and was looking to build up South Africa’s lead. South Africa will begin the penultimate day of the first Test with Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma. After dismissing Bangladesh at 320, South Africa began with a 166 run lead. Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam struck for Bangladesh as they dismissed Markram and Elgar early. Amla, who scored 137 in the first innings, will play a crucial role with the bat as hosts will look to set Bangladesh a mammoth total. Will be interesting to see if Bangladesh seamers could tighten up their lines to put South Africa under pressure. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh here.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live, 1st Test Day 4:

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

