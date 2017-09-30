South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 3: South Africa eye early wickets on Day 3 against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 3: South Africa look to hunt early wickets against Bangladesh. South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 3: South Africa look to hunt early wickets against Bangladesh.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Bangladesh will resume their 1st innings at 127/3 after South Africa declare on 496/3. Bangladesh were 127-3 at stumps on Day 2 of first Test against South Africa, who claimed vital wicket of captain Mushfiqur Rahim (44) in the final session, dropped twice by Dean Elgar before Aiden Markram held a catch at short leg off spinner Keshav Maharaj. South Africa have already put themselves in a strong position in the first Test against Bangladesh. Elgar fell one run short of a double-century as South Africa declared on 496-3 and led Bangladesh by 369 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the first test on Friday.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Live Cricket Score SA vs BAN

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd