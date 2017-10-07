South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: Rain delays start of play

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: South Africa look to consolidate against Bangladesh. (CSA Twitter) South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: South Africa look to consolidate against Bangladesh. (CSA Twitter)

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: The start of second day’s play has been delayed due to rain. South Africa continued their domination over Bangladesh in the second Test, just like the first Test. A 233-run hundred partnership between the openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram laid the perfect platform. Both got individual hundred before being dismissed. But Faf Du Plessis and Hashim Amla got their eye in before punishing the Bangladesh bowlers. South Arica will resume the second day at 428/3 in the second Test at Bloemfontein on Saturday. This is after Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and elected to bowl. He had done the same in the first Test in which Bangladesh suffered a 333-run loss. Catch the South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 2 here. (FULL SCORECARD)

Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Subashis Roy

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell

