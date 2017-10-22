South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa steady after opting to bat first

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI South Africa will eye another win against Bangladesh to complete a whitewash. (File Photo) South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI South Africa will eye another win against Bangladesh to complete a whitewash. (File Photo)

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: After succumbing to two massive defeats in the Test series and facing similar defeats in the first two ODIs, Bangladesh will once again take on South Africa in the final match of the three-match ODI series. However, in today’s clash at Buffalo Park, East London the hosts remain as firm favourites as the visitors look lackluster and bereft of ideas on how to apply themselves on pitches offering true bounce and carry. Hence, to secure a positive result in this match Bangladesh will need a lot of self-confidence and belief that they can overcome the stiff challenge posed by Faf du Plessis and his men. Catch the live cricket score of South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI here:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, AB de Villiers, Farhaan Behardien, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain

