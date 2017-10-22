Diwali 2017
  • South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa steady after opting to bat first

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa steady after opting to bat first

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score of 3rd ODI: Catch all live scores and updates of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 22, 2017 1:52 pm
south africa vs bangladesh live score, south africa vs bangladesh live cricket score, sa vs ban live score, sa vs ban live streaming, sa vs ban 3rd odi, cricket live streaming, cricket news, indian express South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI South Africa will eye another win against Bangladesh to complete a whitewash. (File Photo)
Related News

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: After succumbing to two massive defeats in the Test series and facing similar defeats in the first two ODIs, Bangladesh will once again take on South Africa in the final match of the three-match ODI series. However, in today’s clash at Buffalo Park, East London the hosts remain as firm favourites as the visitors look lackluster and bereft of ideas on how to apply themselves on pitches offering true bounce and carry. Hence, to secure a positive result in this match Bangladesh will need a lot of self-confidence and belief that they can overcome the stiff challenge posed by Faf du Plessis and his men. Catch the live cricket score of South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI here:

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI LIVE Score:

 

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, AB de Villiers, Farhaan Behardien, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 