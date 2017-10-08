South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts eye win against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa eye win against Bangladesh. (File Photo) South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa eye win against Bangladesh. (File Photo)

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa are all set to claim victory in the second Test against Bangladesh after asking the visitors to follow-on. After declaring their first innings at 573 for 4, South Africa bowled out Bangladesh for 147 in the first innings with Kagiso Rabada taking a five-wicket haul. Bangladesh were 7 for no loss in the second innings when bad light stopped play on the second day. South Africa would like to wrap-up the Test match on Sunday as they still have a lead of 419 runs. Bangladesh need to play out of their skin to even play out the day’s play. Catch the Live Cricket Score of South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 here (FULL SCORECARD)

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: SA vs BAN Live Score

Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Subashis Roy

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell

