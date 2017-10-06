Only in Express
  • South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa off to steady start against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa off to steady start against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa take on Bangladesh in second and final Test of the series in Bloemfontein.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 6, 2017 1:57 pm
Live Score, Live Cricket Score, SA Vs Ban, South Africa Vs Bangladesh, SA VS Ban Live Score, South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1 in Bloemfontein: South Africa 2-0 lead.
Related News

South Africa take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the two-match series in Bloemfontein on Friday. The hosts registered a comprehensive 333-run win in the opening Test and would eye a similar performance. South Africa rode on a brilliant show with the bat and then a fine effort with the ball. After posting 496/3 in the first innings, the visitors kept Bangladesh to 320 in their first and then later bundled them out for just 90. While the first innings saw some promise from the visitors, the second was a forgettable outing with the bat. With Tamim Iqbal now ruled out due to injury, Bangladesh need to be on top of their batting game as this venue is likely to assist the bowlers more than it did in the first Test in Potchefstroom. Catch live cricket scores, live cricket updates and live ball-by-ball commentary from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Bangladesh here. (FULL SCORECARD)

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Follow all the action LIVE

Bangladesh (From): Liton Das(w), Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Subashis Roy

South Africa (From): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Duanne Olivier, Theunis de Bruyn, Wayne Parnell

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 05, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    35
    Zone B - Match 110
    FT
    45
    Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas (45-35)
    Oct 06, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Zone A - Match 111
    Oct 06, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 112

    eigawards
    These players are too young for the Oktoberfest 