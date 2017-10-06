South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa off to steady start against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1 in Bloemfontein: South Africa 2-0 lead. South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1 in Bloemfontein: South Africa 2-0 lead.

South Africa take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the two-match series in Bloemfontein on Friday. The hosts registered a comprehensive 333-run win in the opening Test and would eye a similar performance. South Africa rode on a brilliant show with the bat and then a fine effort with the ball. After posting 496/3 in the first innings, the visitors kept Bangladesh to 320 in their first and then later bundled them out for just 90. While the first innings saw some promise from the visitors, the second was a forgettable outing with the bat. With Tamim Iqbal now ruled out due to injury, Bangladesh need to be on top of their batting game as this venue is likely to assist the bowlers more than it did in the first Test in Potchefstroom. Catch live cricket scores, live cricket updates and live ball-by-ball commentary from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Bangladesh here. (FULL SCORECARD)

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Follow all the action LIVE

Bangladesh (From): Liton Das(w), Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Subashis Roy

South Africa (From): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Duanne Olivier, Theunis de Bruyn, Wayne Parnell

