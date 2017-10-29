South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live cricket score 2nd T20I: South Africa lose early wickets against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live cricket score, 2nd T20I: South Africa will be up against Bangladesh for the second match. (Source: CSA twitter) South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live cricket score, 2nd T20I: South Africa will be up against Bangladesh for the second match. (Source: CSA twitter)

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live cricket score 2nd T20I: South Africa are 25/1 after 3 overs. Bangladesh won the toss and they decided to field first against South Africa. A depleted Bangladesh side would seek to get some positive result from this last match on their tour of South Africa. They were thumped in Test series and then faced a defeat in ODI series as well. The visitors though did show some mettle in the first T20I while chasing 196 in 20 overs but eventually fell short of target by 20 runs. For South Africa, this has been a dominating run across all formats. In the last match, it was Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers’ lethal batting that pushed Bangladesh on backfoot and South Africa would look to complete a clean sweep win.

South Africa XI: Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Robert Frylinck, Aaron Phangiso, Beuran Hendricks

Bangladesh XI: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain

