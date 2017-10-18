South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh win the toss, elect to bowl first

Diwali 2017
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Score: Catch live scores and updates of the second ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 18, 2017 1:37 pm
south africa vs bangladesh live score, sa vs ban live cricket score, sa vs ban live score, sa vs ban live streaming, sa vs ban 2nd odi, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Score: South Africa have been in cruise mode throughout the series.

Bangladesh win the toss, elect to bowl first. South Africa have been on cruise mode throughout this series against Bangladesh and will be looking to continue in the same vein in the second ODI. Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla’s 282-run opening stand helped the hosts beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the fisrst ODI. Before that, they had cleansweeped Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series, winning the first match by 333 runs and the second by 254. It was always going to be a tall order for Bangladesh to get anything out of this tour and it remains to be seen whether they will show some fight against the might of the the Proteas. A win here would seal victory for South Africa in the series. Catch live scores and updates of the second ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh here. (FULL LIVE SCORECARD)

Live cricket score of South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: 

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (C), AB de Villiers, Farhaan Behardien, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain

