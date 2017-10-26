South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Bangladesh will hope to bounce back in the shortest format. South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Bangladesh will hope to bounce back in the shortest format.

After completing a whitewash in Test and ODI series, South Africa will look to continue winning streak against Bangladesh in first match of the two-match T20I series. With skipper Faf du Plessis ruled out after sustaining a back strain in the third ODI, JP Duminy will lead the Proteas. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to end their tour on a positive note. Visitors will miss the services of Mashrafe Mortaza, who has retired from the format, while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman are out with injuries. Catch live score and updates of the 1st T20I match between South Africa and Bangladesh here.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robert Frylinck, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks

Bangladesh XI: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed

