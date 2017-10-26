#CoalBuryingGoa
  • South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Catch live scores and live updates of the 1st T20I between South Africa and Bangladesh here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 26, 2017 9:28 pm
south africa vs bangladesh live score, sa vs ban live cricket score, sa vs ban live score, sa vs ban live streaming, sa vs ban 1st t20i, cricket live, cricket live score, cricket news, Indian express South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Bangladesh will hope to bounce back in the shortest format.
Related News

After completing a whitewash in Test and ODI series, South Africa will look to continue winning streak against Bangladesh in first match of the two-match T20I series. With skipper Faf du Plessis ruled out after sustaining a back strain in the third ODI, JP Duminy will lead the Proteas. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to end their tour on a positive note. Visitors will miss the services of Mashrafe Mortaza, who has retired from the format, while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman are out with injuries. Catch live score and updates of the 1st T20I match between South Africa and Bangladesh here.

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robert Frylinck, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks

Bangladesh XI: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    44
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    FT
    47
    Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors (47-44)
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Final

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 