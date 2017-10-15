South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss and opts to bat first

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: South Africa will aim to kickstart series with a win against Bangladesh. (File Photo) South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: South Africa will aim to kickstart series with a win against Bangladesh. (File Photo)

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: After succumbing to two massive defeats in the Test series, Bangladesh will once again take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series. While the return of Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib-Al-Hasan will be a big boost for the Tigers, the injury to Mustafizur Rahman is a big setback. For South Africa AB de Villiers and JP Duminy also return to the side to strengthen their line-up. Bangladesh was victorious in their two most recent one-day internationals against South Africa when they won a series at home in 2015. However, in today’s clash at Diamond Oval, Kimberley the hosts remain as firm favourites. Catch the Live Cricket Score of South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI here:

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI:

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), AB de Villiers, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dane Paterson, Farhaan Behardien, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Temba Bavuma

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Imrul Kayes

