Special Coverage
  • South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss and opts to bat first

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss and opts to bat first

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score of 1st ODI: Catch all live scores and updates of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 15, 2017 1:10 pm
south africa vs bangladesh live score, south africa vs bangladesh live cricket score, sa vs ban live score, sa vs ban live streaming, sa vs ban 1st odi, cricket live streaming, cricket news, indian express South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: South Africa will aim to kickstart series with a win against Bangladesh. (File Photo)
Related News

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: After succumbing to two massive defeats in the Test series, Bangladesh will once again take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series. While the return of Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib-Al-Hasan will be a big boost for the Tigers, the injury to Mustafizur Rahman is a big setback. For South Africa AB de Villiers and JP Duminy also return to the side to strengthen their line-up. Bangladesh was victorious in their two most recent one-day internationals against South Africa when they won a series at home in 2015. However, in today’s clash at Diamond Oval, Kimberley the hosts remain as firm favourites. Catch the Live Cricket Score of South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI here:

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI:

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), AB de Villiers, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dane Paterson, Farhaan Behardien, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Temba Bavuma

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Imrul Kayes

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 14, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    43
    Zone A - Match 125
    FT
    24
    Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (43-24)
    Oct 15, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 126
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 127

    eigawards
    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 