South Africa vs Bangladesh: Faf du Plessis ruled out of T20I series due to back injury

Faf du Plessis struggled to get back on his feet and was carried off the field by David Miller. (source: CSA Twitter)

Faf du Plessis has been ruled out for the two-match T20I series against Bangladesh after the right-handed batsman suffered a back injury during the third ODI at East London on Sunday. The 33-year old suffered a lower back strain before he retired on 91.

Dr Mohammed Moosajee, South Africa’s team manager, confirmed that du Plessis will return to Cape Town to have further treatment and determine the extent of the injury. “Faf sustained an acute left lumbar (lower-back) strain while batting and immediately left the field in extreme discomfort. He will return back to Cape Town overnight for investigation and further management. He has been withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh starting in Bloemfontein on Thursday.”

South Africa skipper struggled to get back on his feet and was carried off the field by David Miller. Du Plessis hit 10 fours and a six but missed out an opportunity to score his ninth ODI hundred. He along with Aiden Markram forged a 151-run second wicket partnership as South Africa recorded a 200-run win. Hosts had won the two-match Test series 2-0 and now completed a clean sweep in the three-ODI series.

JP Duminy will be leading the Proteas in Du Plessis’ absence, while all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been named as his replacement.

