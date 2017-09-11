South Africa vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh announce 15-man squad; Shakib Al Hasan rested

Mushfiqur Rahim will lead the Test squad against South Africa. (Source: AP) Mushfiqur Rahim will lead the Test squad against South Africa. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh on Monday announced 15-member Test squad for their tour of South Africa. Bangladesh will fly to South Africa later this month for two Tests, three ODIs and T20Is. The slection committee has made few changes in the Test squad and one of the major ones came when Bangladesh Cricket Board accepted all-rounder Shahikb Al Hasan’s plea to get a Test sabbatical, in order to better manage his workload.

The request was accepted on Monday by Mohammad Akram, BCB’s Cricket Operations Chairman. “Shakib wrote a letter to us asking for a six-month break,” Akram said. “He can miss the first Test against South Africa but if he wants, he can play the second Test. He will not be traveling with the team but he can tell us what he decides to do.”

Apart from this, Mahmudullah and Rubel Hossain have been called back while off-spin bowler Nasir Hossain has been left out.

While the Test team would be led by Mushfiqur Rahim, BCB is yet to announce the limited overs squad. Rahim-led Bangladesh side tasted success in the recently concluded two-Test series against Australia at home which ended as 1-1 draw. Bangladesh won the first match by 20 runs while lost the second one by 7 wickets.

Shahib Al Hasan has been rested for South Africa Test series. (Source: AP) Shahib Al Hasan has been rested for South Africa Test series. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the Tour of South Africa 2017.#SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/xBtbalecNw — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) 11 September 2017

Shahib was one of the most successful bowlers in this Test series after the left-arm spinner scalped a total of 12 wickets including two fifers that came in the first and second innings of the first match respectively.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Subashis Roy

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd