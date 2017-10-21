South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh, SA vs BAN live TV coverage

AB de Villiers’ marked his return to ODI cricket with a blistering century. (Source: Reuters) AB de Villiers’ marked his return to ODI cricket with a blistering century. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa will be looking to strengthen their hold at the top of the ICC ODI rankings when they face Bangladesh in the third and final ODI. South Africa have been ruthless in the series and the entire tour so far. They have already won the series 2-0 and will be looking to pile further misery on them. The second ODI also marked the return of former captain AB De Villiers. De Villiers slammed a 107-ball 176 in what was his first ODI game for South Africa since June. He said in the post-match press conference that he is ready to get back into the Test side.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI of the three-match series will be played on Sunday, October 21.

Where is the South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played at the Buffalo Park, East London.

What time does the South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI begin?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST (08:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be broadcasted live on Sony Network from 1300 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I follow South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI online?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

