South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Preview: Confident hosts aim at whitewash over lacklustre visitors

South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs in the first Test. (Source: AP) South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs in the first Test. (Source: AP)

After securing a comprehensive win by 333 runs South Africa once again lock horns against Bangladesh in the second Test at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. While the hosts will be buoyed by their dominating performance in the first Test, the visitors have a lot of to think about after a dismal performance in their outing. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim had earlier termed the performance of the First Test as shameful and called for a big step up in the second Test. South African skipper Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, will aim to seal the series with another win and complete a whitewash.

Before a ball being delivered in the second Test, Bangladesh has suffered a setback after opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a thigh injury. With experienced players like Shakib-Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal out of the squad, the rest of the squad will have big shoes to fill. However, the Tigers have the skill and temperament to do well in the second Test. With the pitch in Bloemfontein expected to be a lively one, the onus will be on the pacers to deliver. Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain need to be consistent with their line and lengths if they are harbouring any thoughts of making early inroads into the line-up.

For South Africa, the task is cut out as they will aim to once again pile up the runs and put pressure on the visitors who seem unaware of conditions away from home. Hashim Amla, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis will be the key for such a target. Among the bowlers, in the absence of Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada is expected to lead the charge with Keshav Maharaj taking stock of the spin department.

Bangladesh however, has had problems in the bowling department with fast bowlers failing to consistently hit the right areas. While the success at home has been primarily due to spinners, in conditions away from home their weaknesses have been laid threadbare. However, in the first Test, the Tigers did perform well in the first four days, only to lose the plot in the final day. If they can arrest such a collapse, then we may have a mouth-watering contest on offer.

Squads:

Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Subashis Roy

South Africa

Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd