South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Online Streaming: When and where is South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, where to watch SA vs BAN live TV coverage

JP Duminy is leading South Africa's T20I side against Bangladesh.

South Africa lock horns with Bangladesh in second and last T20I of the series in Potchefstroom on Sunday. Bangladesh have had a dismal run on this tour of South Africa as they first lost the two-match Test series 2-0 and then stood on the losing side in three-match ODI series as well. Bangladesh did show some character in the first T20I while chasing 196 in Bloemfontein. The visiting team ended the quota of 20 overs at 175/9 and lost the match by 20 runs. Soumya Sarkar top-scored with 47 for his side. Earlier, Quinton de Kock scored 44-ball 59 while AB de Villiers hammered 49 off just 27 deliveries.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I of the three-match series will be played on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Where is the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time does the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I begin?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will begin at 1800 hrs IST (12:30 PM GMT) on Sunday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1800 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I live?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be broadcasted live on Sony Network from 1800 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I live stream South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

