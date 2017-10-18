South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh, SA vs BAN live TV coverage

South Africa and Bangladesh will play their second ODI in Paarl on Wednesday. (Source: File) South Africa and Bangladesh will play their second ODI in Paarl on Wednesday. (Source: File)

Bangladesh will look to make a comeback in the second ODI of the three match series against South Africa on Wednesday after being thrashed by the hosts in the first ODI. Bangladesh performed well with the bat as they were able to put a challenging total in the first ODI with the help of Mushfiqur Rahim’s solid 110-run knock, becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to score a century in South Africa. His 59-run partnership with Shakib-al-Hasan for the third wicket and a crucial fourth wicket 69-run stand with Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh post 278 for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs. However, South Africa proved far too good in their own backyard. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock’s opening wicket partnership of 282 runs, sealed the match for the hosts. Amla remained unbeaten on 110 and De Kock amassed 168 runs. South Africa will look to continue their flawless performance going into the second ODI, whereas the visitors will look to level the series, focusing on their bowling department.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI of the three-match series will be played on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

Where is the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played at the Boland Park, Paarl.

What time does the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI begin?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will begin at 1330 hrs IST (08:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1300 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be broadcasted live on Sony Network from 1300 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I live stream South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd