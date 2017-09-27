South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017: Kasgiso Rabada terms Bangladesh series as ‘new beginning with same people’

Kagiso Rabada will be leading the South African pace attack. Express File Photo) Kagiso Rabada will be leading the South African pace attack. Express File Photo)

South Africa bowlers will do fine in the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh without their top fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said on Tuesday. Steyn hasn’t been part of the South Africa squad for close to an year now after breaking his shoulder against Australia while Philander injured himself in England.

“Dale hasn’t been around for a while, but he has proven to be a key player. He is world-class and so is Vernon,” Rabada was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “We do have guys who are up-and-coming, so this will be a big test to see whether we can do it without Vernon and Dale. I am quite sure that we can.”

South Africa will begin their first of the two Tests on Thursday. They had a bad outing in England where they lost the four-match Test series even after levelling it 1-1 after two matches. They will start their new home season with new coach Ottis Gibson with an eye on 2019 World Cup.

Rabada said that South Africa know they did not do well in England but the team wants to play good cricket and it is a new beginning with the same team.

“Everyone has a drive to want to win,” he said. ” That is what we want to do, we want to play good cricket after a long break. We are going to have to get back to it quickly, that is the challenge.

“We have just gotten back together after a break and there is a new coach which is exciting. You can tell that it is a new beginning with the same team, there are only a couple of new faces. At the same time we still have our old coaching staff, only the head coach is new. It feels like a new beginning with the same people. We will be settling in and this match will help immensely.

“We know we are a talented side and we have good skills. We want to get back on our feet. In England, I don’t think we played bad cricket, we were on the wrong end of some important moments. We have recognised that, and will be looking to pounce on them (moments) and get back to our winning ways. We certainly know how to win.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd