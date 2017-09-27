South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Online Streaming: When is South Africa vs Bangladesh, where to watch SA vs BAN live TV coverage

South African vs Bangladesh 1st Test begins on Thursday. (Express File Photo) South African vs Bangladesh 1st Test begins on Thursday. (Express File Photo)

South Africa begin their home season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Though should not be a herculean task for South Africa to overcome Bangladesh at home, the team from the Sub-continent has been in some fine form of late. Bangladesh have Test wins over England and Australia but both have been at home. They beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka last year. South Africa cannot afford to take Bangladesh lightly. The Proteas will have a pace battery which is one of the best in the world. The batsmen are in fine form as well.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test of the two-match series will be played on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Bangladesh have never beaten South Africa in South Africa.

Where is the South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Incidentall, this stadium has hosted only one Test previously and that was played between South Africa and Bangladesh way back in 2002.

What time does the South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test begin?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test is a day only encounter and it will begin at 1330 hrs IST (08:00 GMT) on Thursday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1300 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test live?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Potchefstroom will be broadcast live on Sony Pictures Network from 1030 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I Live stream South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

