South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Online Streaming: When and where is South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, where to watch SA vs BAN live TV coverage

South Africa and Bangladesh will play their first ODI in Kimberley on Sunday. (Source: File) South Africa and Bangladesh will play their first ODI in Kimberley on Sunday. (Source: File)

After a 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh, South Africa are all set for the first ODI of the three-match series, which will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Sunday. South Africa dominated the Test series after registering a massive win by an innings and 254 runs over the visitors. The first Test also resulted in Bangladesh’s huge loss when they were unable to chase 424, getting bowled out for 90. Bangladesh has only played one bilateral ODI series in 2017, which was against Sri Lanka, tied 1-1 in April. The Tigers showed impressive performance in the ICC Champions Trophy, reaching the semifinals. Bangladesh would be looking to turn the fortunes when they face in-form South Africa and clinch their first ever ODI series win in Proteas’ den. South Africa, on the other hand, would be eager to register a third consecutive whitewash in ODI series at home. Last year they won 5-0 at home against Australia and Sri Lanka. With the kind of form they have showen in the Tests, it won’t be beyond them to extend that run further.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI of the three-match series will be played on Sunday, October 15, 2017. Bangladesh has never beaten South Africa away in an ODI series.

Where is the South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberly.

What time does the South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI begin?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will begin at 1330 hrs IST (08:00 GMT) on Sunday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1300 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be broadcasted live on Sony Network from 1300 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I live stream South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd