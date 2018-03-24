Have never seen an Australian team whinge and whine like this, says Graeme Smith

South Africa and Australia have had a heated series thus far. (Source: Reuters) South Africa and Australia have had a heated series thus far. (Source: Reuters)

The ongoing South Africa vs Australia series, level at 1-1, has been fought both on and off the field. There has been spectacular cricket on the field but away from it, there have been numerous incidents which have left a sour taste. In the first Test, it was David Warner and Quinton de Kock’s verbal barrage in between sessions, Kagiso Rabada played with fire in the second Test and was suspended for two Tests but not before an appeal brought him back. The third Test, being played at Newlands, saw a South Africa fan sarcastically applaud Warner as he walked back following his dismissal. Not just confined to that, the duo exchanged words as the Australian vice-captain climbed the stairs towards the pavillion. The fan was later removed from the stadium with a security official from Cricket Australia getting involved. CA has also lodged an official complaint in relation to the “disgraceful” taunts by spectators regarding wives and families of Australia’s players with three ejected on Thursday and nine on Friday.

“I think it’s been disgraceful,” said Australia coach Darren Lehmann of the crowd behaviour. “You’re talking about abuse of various players and their families and personal abuse, it’s not on at a cricket ground anywhere around the world, not just here, it shouldn’t happen. You can have the banter, that’s fine, banter is good-natured, fun by crowds but they’ve gone too far here. We’ve written to Cricket South Africa, Cricket Australia have done that, we’ll see their response, but it’s been poor.”

“We accept it all around the world, but as soon as they cross the line and they talk about players’ families the whole time and getting abused like that, it’s just not on. There’s been various incidents throughout the Test series but this one has taken the cake,” he went on to add.

In reply, Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith have slammed the actions of the spectators but not before adding the Australian cricketers and fans can be equally berating towards a visiting team. Boucher said on Twitter, “Correct Darren! Fully agree! But… start cleaning up in your own country first! The personal, racial abuse I’ve witnessed in Aus was ridiculous. U guys don’t live in a glass house! Why the fuss all of a sudden? Seems fine when the shoe is on the other foot!”.

When highlighted to racism aspect of his response by a certain user who said, “Never heard racism in the ground in Australia why bring up racism your country is the most racist in the world”, former South Africa wicketkeeper said, “What ground or grounds were u at sunshine!? Open ur ears! Ask Makhaya Ntini! He will tell you! You are such angels…when u sleeping…”

Former South Africa captain Smith joined in by claiming that the current Australia side has been whining way too much. “Absolutely right, and I don’t condone any of it…. But Blimey i have never seen an Aussie team whinge and whine like this!” he wrote on Twitter.

Absolutely right, and I don’t condone any of it….

On the field of play, Australia reached 245/9 at stumps in reply to South Africa’s 311 to trail by 66 runs.

