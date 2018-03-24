South Africa vs Australia: Pat Cummins’ boot on ball raises questions of ‘tampering’

Pat Cummins’ right boot was found spending a few extra seconds on the ball. (Source: Reuters) Pat Cummins’ right boot was found spending a few extra seconds on the ball. (Source: Reuters)

First came the stairwell shenanighans, then the shoulder nudge that wasn’t, and now it’s time for the “unintentional” ball stomp. The high-octane South Africa-Australia series has already seen its fair share of controversies, on and off the field. And both teams have been at each other’s throats, trying their best to not lift their respective feet off them. Then right before the tea-break on the first day of the third Test, Pat Cummins’ right boot was found spending a few extra seconds on the ball after it was used to stop it rolling. The seemingly innocuous incident raised scrutiny owing mainly to South Africans’ disastrous collapse soon after in the third session. Cummins, who orchestrated the collapse with four quick wickets, though dismissed “footgate”— like it was referred to as in certain sections of the South African media—when asked about it in the press conference saying, “it was a mistake”.

Cummins steps on the ball

It happened in the 53rd over of South Africa’s innings with the hosts placed comfortably on 174/2 with Dean Elgar on 87 and AB de Villiers on 42. The two had taken the match away from the visitors and at that point were bossing the game. It was a harmless length delivery that Elgar pushed back towards Cummins who stuck his right boot out to stop the rolling ball. The boot though then remained on the ball for a few more seconds before Cummins walked back. Not much notice was taken of the incident at that moment except for former SA captain Graeme Smith quipping that Cummins had stepped on the ball “accidentally on purpose”.

Cummins runs through SA

Elgar and de Villiers waged on post the tea-break before Cummins broke through. He first removed de Villiers to a loose shot before adding Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock to his kitty in the space of 6 overs to leave the hosts reeling. Though none of the deliveries he got his four wickets with contained any prodigious reverse swing, the old ball did move around a lot when in Mitchell Starc’s hands. Though this wasn’t the first time in the series that Australia had rocked the hosts with an aging ball, the sudden turn of events where SA lost 6 wickets for 37 wickets, brought Cummins’ “foot stomp” before tea into the spotlight. Cummins finished with figures of 4/64 in his 21 overs on Thursday after having gone at nearly 5-an-over in his first 10 overs.

It was a “mistake”

Though nobody actually referred to the incident as an attempt at “ball-tampering” Cummins was asked about it in the press conference after the end of play.

“What do you want me to say? It was a mistake yeah,” he’s learnt to have said before adding that neither of the two on-field umpires, Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong, paid much heed to it nor spoke to him about it. He did, however, admit that they had inspected the ball. According to the rule-book, if the umpires had found the condition of the ball altered, they could have added 5 penalty runs and changed the ball. Neither happened. In Cummins’ telling, all that happened was Illingworth giggling.

“No, of course not. I looked straight back at him and he just started to giggle because um… it was obviously very unintentional. Yes (they did check the ball), but obviously there were no issues, so he passed it on.” Cummins said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App