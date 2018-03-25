South Africa vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Steve Smith steps down as Australia captain

South Africa vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: South Africa resume at 238/5. (Reuters Photo) South Africa vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: South Africa resume at 238/5. (Reuters Photo)

How well have Australia slept last night? Australia captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft admitted that Australia tried to change the condition of the ball during the third day’s play of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday. This send the cricket world into a shock with former cricketers asking Steve Smith to step down as the captain and ICC to take a strict action. Bancroft was caught on camera using an object on the ball. He later described it as a “yellow tape”. South Africa lead by 294 runs with five wickets in hand. They will resume at 238 for 3 on day four with AB de Villiers on 51* and Quinton de Kock on 29*. Australia, however, will be facing a lot a opposition from the crowd. Catch Live Score South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Streaming here.

South Africa vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test Day 4 Live: South Africa and Australia are playing the third Test of the four-match series which is currently tied 1-1. The match will be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The match can be livestream on SonyLIV app and ESPN.in website.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd