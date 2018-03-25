South Africa vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Steve Smith steps down as Australia captain

How well have Australia slept last night? Australia captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft admitted that Australia tried to change the condition of the ball during the third day’s play of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday. This send the cricket world into a shock with former cricketers asking Steve Smith to step down as the captain and ICC to take a strict action. Bancroft was caught on camera using an object on the ball. He later described it as a “yellow tape”. South Africa lead by 294 runs with five wickets in hand. They will resume at 238 for 3 on day four with AB de Villiers on 51* and Quinton de Kock on 29*. Australia, however, will be facing a lot a opposition from the crowd. Catch Live Score South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Streaming here.
AB de Villiers continues to accumulate runs! Australia players look a bit grim. Tim Paine is the stand-in skipper for the remainder of the Test. This has turned to be a landmark match. So much happening
Steve Smith steps down as captain of Australia team after discussions with Cricket Australia. David Warner has also agreed to step down as vice-captain of the team for the remainder of this Test match. Tim Paine will lead the side
Bancroft was caught on camera using a "yellow tape" change the condition of the ball and after he footage came on camera, he "panicked." After the day's play, Smith and Bancroft attended the press conference and admitted to it. He also revealed that he has been charged by ICC. Here is the video
The Australian Prime Minister has asked for the removal of Steve Smith as the captain of the cricket team. Smith yesterday said he will not step down. Read here -- Australia government calls for removal of Steve Smith as team’s captain after ball-tampering
More than cricket, this match will be rememebered for ball-tampering. Australia captain Smith and batsman Bancroft admitted to changing the condition of the ball yesterday. Australia are under heavy criticism for this and it is likely that today will be a very awkward day for Australia to come out on the field. South Africa lead by 296 with 5 wickets in hand. More than that, how will Australia cope up with the embarrasment on Sunday?