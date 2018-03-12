South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 4: Kagiso Rabada achieves 10-for against Australia

South Africa vs Australia Live Score Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 4: Australia lead by 41 runs. (AP Photo) South Africa vs Australia Live Score Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 4: Australia lead by 41 runs. (AP Photo)

South Africa will go into day four of the second Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth with confidence as Australia are only 41 runs ahead and have five wickets in hand. Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine are the two batsmen for the visitors who will resume. Australia are 180 for 5 after bowling out South Africa for 382. AB de Villiers scored his 22nd Test century in this match and took South Africa past Australia’s first innings score of 243. South Africa had lost the first Test and are trailing the four match Test series 0-1. Catch Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 here.

South Africa vs Australia Live Score Live Cricket Streaming 2nd Test Day 4: South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will enter its fourth day on Monday with Australia leading by 41 runs. The match will be broadcast on Sony SIX 1 and Sony SIX 1 HD. The livestream of the match can be seen on SonyLIV.com.

