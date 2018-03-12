South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 4: Kagiso Rabada achieves 10-for against Australia

South Africa will go into day four of the second Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth with confidence as Australia are only 41 runs ahead and have five wickets in hand. Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine are the two batsmen for the visitors who will resume. Australia are 180 for 5 after bowling out South Africa for 382. AB de Villiers scored his 22nd Test century in this match and took South Africa past Australia’s first innings score of 243. South Africa had lost the first Test and are trailing the four match Test series 0-1. Catch Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 here.
Lungi Ngidi joins the act! A beautiful delivery that pitches on good length moves alightly away. Nathan Lyon just goes after that. Outside edge straight to Quinton de Kock. Australia are 9 down with a 72 run lead
Australia are leading by 72 runs and have two wickets in hand. Lungi Ngidi into the attack. Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon are at the crease for Australia. Can South Africa wrap up the tail quickly?
Kagiso Rabada picks up his sixth! 11th of the match. Another pacy length delivery which takes the outside edge of Mitchell Starc's bat and straight to Quinton de Kock. South Africa are all over Australia here
Faf du Plessis has expressed many times how much he loves Rabada. It was on show again after Rabada puts South Africa incarge of the second Test
A beauty of a catch from De Bruyn to dimiss Pat Cummins! Rabada has his fourth and 10th of the match. Fourth 10-for for Rabada. Australia are seven down. Pacy delivery from Rabada and Cummins tries to push it. The edge flies to gully
What a sight for Kagiso Rabada! He has bowled Mitchell Marsh in the first over. Brilliant bowling from Rabada. It is fast and swinging into Marsh. Hit on the thigh pads and then knocks over the off-stump. Huge wicket for South Africa
Tim Paine and Mitchell Marsh are out in the middle for the fourth day's play in Port Elizabeth. Marsh will on strike for the first ball of the day which will be bowled by Kagiso Rabada from the Park View End
