South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 2, Live streaming and Live cricket score: South Africa make Australia sweat with the new ball

South Africa vs Australia Live score: Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine share a 48-run stand between them at the start of Day 2. (Source: AP) South Africa vs Australia Live score: Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine share a 48-run stand between them at the start of Day 2. (Source: AP)

South Africa will be hoping to take the field with the bat as soon as possible on Day 2. They maintained pressure on the Australians throughout Day 1 and managed to get the prized wicket of Steve Smith before he could get into three figures. Australia did get partnerships going and, while none of them were truly big ones, they did help them get in sight of a competitive first innings total. Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine are on a healthy 48-run partnership and breaking it before it gets too dangerous would be top priority for the Proteas. Australia start Day 2 on 225/5 with Marsh on 32 off 77 and Paine on 21 off 51. Word from the middle is that there was a fair bit of rain in Durban overnight. While that is not threatening for the second day, it does bring with it some potential to spice things up a bit.

When and where to watch Day 2 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia?

Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa vs Australia starts at 1:30 PM and is being telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It can also be streamed online on Sony Liv.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 Live score:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd