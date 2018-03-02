South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 2, Live streaming and Live cricket score: South Africa make Australia sweat with the new ball

South Africa will be hoping to take the field with the bat as soon as possible on Day 2. They maintained pressure on the Australians throughout Day 1 and managed to get the prized wicket of Steve Smith before he could get into three figures. Australia did get partnerships going and, while none of them were truly big ones, they did help them get in sight of a competitive first innings total. Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine are on a healthy 48-run partnership and breaking it before it gets too dangerous would be top priority for the Proteas. Australia start Day 2 on 225/5 with Marsh on 32 off 77 and Paine on 21 off 51. Word from the middle is that there was a fair bit of rain in Durban overnight. While that is not threatening for the second day, it does bring with it some potential to spice things up a bit.
When and where to watch Day 2 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia?
Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa vs Australia starts at 1:30 PM and is being telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It can also be streamed online on Sony Liv.
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 Live score:
Maharaj strikes in his first over with the new ball. Cummins has stood strong for such a long time now but Maharaj breaks his defence. The ball spins past the bat that is kept close to the pads and takes the middle stump.
Pat Cummins has come in to join Mitchell Marsh in the middle. It is the first time since 2011 that Cummins is playing a Test match in South Africa. Back then, he was a 19-year-old debutante and went on to win the man of the match award for his six-wicket haul in the South African second innings
Rabada makes the new ball work! This one lifts off the deck and Paine jabs at it, ends up nicking it to the wicket keeper. The partnership is broken and South Africa rejoice.
A single does the job. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have started the proceedings for the South Africans. Thus far, no flashy shots.
Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine start Day 2 on a solid 48-run stand and breaking that would be the priority for the Proteas. The overnight rain can spice things up a little with the new ball being available after the fourth over the day. Kagiso Rabada starts the South African attack.