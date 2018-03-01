South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming 1st Test Day 1: South Africa remove Bancroft early

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1: South Africa face Australia. (Cricket Australia Twitter) South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1: South Africa face Australia. (Cricket Australia Twitter)

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the first Test in Durban. The decision proved costly when Vernon Philander had opener Cameron Bancroft caught behind early. The wicket has brought Usman Khawaja to the crease with David Warner. Morne Morkel is playing his final international series. The hosts will be happy to have the experienced AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock back in the squad while Hashim Amla is already there at the top of the order. Australia will play unchanged with the team that won against England in the final Ashes Test earlier this year. Catch the South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1 from Durban here.

When and where to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be played in Durban on Thursday. This is the first match of the four-match series and both teams will look for a winning start. For broadcast, the South Africa vs Australia match will be live on SonySIX and Sony SIX HD. The livestreaming of the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming can be done on SonyLIV.

