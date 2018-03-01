South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming 1st Test Day 1: South Africa remove Bancroft early

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the first Test in Durban. The decision proved costly when Vernon Philander had opener Cameron Bancroft caught behind early. The wicket has brought Usman Khawaja to the crease with David Warner. Morne Morkel is playing his final international series. The hosts will be happy to have the experienced AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock back in the squad while Hashim Amla is already there at the top of the order. Australia will play unchanged with the team that won against England in the final Ashes Test earlier this year. Catch the South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1 from Durban here.
When and where to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be played in Durban on Thursday. This is the first match of the four-match series and both teams will look for a winning start. For broadcast, the South Africa vs Australia match will be live on SonySIX and Sony SIX HD. The livestreaming of the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming can be done on SonyLIV.
Usman Khawaja is caught behind! A brilliant catch from Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. Rabada with a good delivery that just moved away from the batsman. One-handed, diving catch from De Kock!
South Africa have lost both their reviews in the 11th over! Keshav Maharaj's first ball hit the back leg of Warner and South Africa appealed straightawy. Not out was the decision. South Africa reviewed it but the ball was turning too much and would have missed the leg-stump
Philander is fired up after that wicket! He has beaten the outside edge of both batsman a couple of times now. Brilliant bowling from him. They need to bat out with all the concentration
Usman Khawaja has joined David Warner in the middle. He is one classy left-handed batsman and will need to show that today. Philander and Morkel will test him. South Africa reach 24 for the loss of one wicket after 8 overs
GONE! That typical Philander delivery with some movement away from the batsman and some extra bounce. Bancroft was in two minds to play or to leave. He pokes at that delivery and it takes a thick edge. De Kock has no problem taking that. First wicket falls
Australia have begun well in Durban. A couple of boundaries so far and they have reached 10 for no loss after five overs. Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander are the two bowlers bowling in tandem for South Africa
David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are playing their shots. No risks taken. Brilliant straight and cover drives from both. The South Africa pacers have not really test the two and once they are settled, they can take off
Morne Morkel gets one to hit the pads of Cameron Bancroft. The appeal is turned down by the umpire and after a lengthly discussion, Faf du Plessis has decided to review the decision. The height will be a big factor and indeed the ball is going over the top of the stumps. Not out!
Morne Morkel, playing his final cricket series, is ready with the ball for the first over. Cameron Bancroft and David Warner are the two openers for Australia. The former is on strike for the first ball. All set!
Mitchell Johnson was Australia's leading fast bowler five years ago. Even after retirement, he has wished Australia luck. Once again, as Australia begin a big series, the pacer has sent out a tweet wising the Aussies.
Start of an exciting Test series and both teams will like to take a winning step forward. South Africa won a Test series 2-1 against India recently but this won't be the same. The only sad point here is the crowd. Doesn't make for a nice picture in Durban
Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel
Australia have won the toss and Steve Smith has decided to bat first against South Africa in Durban. Faf du Plessis says he would have done the same if he had won the toss. Nice weather in Durban with some humidity
Welcome to the coverage of the 1st Test between South Africa vs Australia from Durban, start to an exciting series. South Africa have not beaten Australia in a home Test series since 1970 and will look to break that trend in this series. A big test awaits them in the form of Australia pacers.