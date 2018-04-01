South Africa vs Australia Live Score 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Streaming: Skipper Tim Paine leads Australia’s resistance at Wanderers

South Africa have control of the fourth Test against Australia in Wanderers. They have reduced the visitors to 110 for 6 in the first innings after racking up 488 in their first innings. A lead of 378 runs is more than enough and if Australia fail to save the follow-on, the Proteas would like to ask them to bat again and finish this game without the fourth innings. Temba Bevuma was in fine form but was left stranded on 95 as Australia bowled out South Africa. But then their batsmen could not do any good and crumbled against the Proteas pace-attack. Catch Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 3.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score 4th Test Live Streaming: South Africa and Australia are playing the 4th Test of the series and it is the third day of the match. South Africa vs Australia will be live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The live stream of the match will be on SonyLIV.
FOUR! Terrific shot by the skipper Tim Paine. Instead of suffering an injury he is going on at Wanderers at the moment. 150 up for Australia. It also brings up the 50-run stand between the two batsmen. Takes Paine to 32 on 47 balls. There seems to be a new confidence in Paine, with the captaincy role.
This is a good partnership building between skipper Tim Paine and Pat Cummins. They have already 48 runs since the 6th wicket. Keshav Maharaj has come into the attack and he will try to find a wicket here. South Africa still in control though, but they need to keep up the pressure. South Africa 144/6
Vernon Philander gets one past Paine's defence. He has hit him on the pads and South Africa players are convinced that it is a LBW. Umpire Ian Gould is convinced as well. Paine reviews it straighaway! Looks like there was an inside edge which went unnoticed. The replays show there was. Not out!
Just a single run in the three overs that have been bowled today. Cummins and Paine have left majority of deliveries that were outside the line of off-stump. Philander and Rabada are the two bowlers bowling in tandem for South Africa
Vernon Philander is ready with the ball in Johannesburg! Tim Paine and Pat Cummins are the two batsmen for Australia who have to survive this tough day. It is overcast and lights are on at Wanderers!
Australia have confirmed that stand-in skipper Tim Paine has injured his thumb and has a fracture. He, however, will continue to bat in this innings. A Morne Morkel delivery hit Paine on the thumb in the third session of play yesterday.
Australia have a big task in hand. They trail the Proteas by 378 runs with only four wickets in hand. Tim Paine and Pat Cummins will resume the day for them and will look to first save the follow-on.