South Africa vs Australia Live Score 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Streaming: Skipper Tim Paine leads Australia’s resistance at Wanderers

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Australia trail by 378 runs. (Reuters Photo) South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Australia trail by 378 runs. (Reuters Photo)

South Africa have control of the fourth Test against Australia in Wanderers. They have reduced the visitors to 110 for 6 in the first innings after racking up 488 in their first innings. A lead of 378 runs is more than enough and if Australia fail to save the follow-on, the Proteas would like to ask them to bat again and finish this game without the fourth innings. Temba Bevuma was in fine form but was left stranded on 95 as Australia bowled out South Africa. But then their batsmen could not do any good and crumbled against the Proteas pace-attack. Catch Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 3.

South Africa vs Australia Live Score 4th Test Live Streaming: South Africa and Australia are playing the 4th Test of the series and it is the third day of the match. South Africa vs Australia will be live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The live stream of the match will be on SonyLIV.

