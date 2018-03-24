South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: South Africa look to take advantage

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Morne Morkel ran through Australia’s batting line on Day 2. (Reuters) South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Morne Morkel ran through Australia’s batting line on Day 2. (Reuters)

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Records, controversies and drama – the third Test has given everything that was expected in the first two days. With David Warner creating another stir with a staircase argument with a fan, and Pat Cummins being criticised for alleged “ball tampering”, the match has already heated up. In cricketing action, Morne Morkel took Cummin’s thunder on Day 2, taking 4 wickets to left Australia reeling at 245/9 at stumps. Kagiso Rabada, who was a tad bit expensive early on, too caused damage with the older ball and took 3 wickets. Morkel completed his 300th Test wicket in the process. The third Day promises much more action with Aussies still trailing by 66 runs and Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon is on the crease. The home side will look to get them all out before as soon as possible in the first session.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 at Newlands In Cape Town on Saturday will broadcast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The Live streaming of the 3rd Test can be watched on SonyLIV. For live score, live commentary and live action and live updates, follow our blog that will be run be right here on indianexpress.com.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket score and updates:

