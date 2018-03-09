South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada rocks Australia with 5 wickets in 18 balls

Kagiso Rabada took five wickets in 18 balls for South Africa. (Reuters Photo) Kagiso Rabada took five wickets in 18 balls for South Africa. (Reuters Photo)

Kagiso Rabada roared through Australia – stoking the animosity between the teams on the way – as South Africa bowled the tourists out for 243 on day one of the second Test on Friday.

Rabada took five wickets in the space of 18 balls in a blistering spell just before and after tea at St. George’s Park, sending the Australians slumping from 161-3. They were saved from a worse fate when Tim Paine made 36 and put on 61 with Australia’s last two batsmen.

Rabada took three of his wickets in an over and removed Australian batsmen on the last ball before tea and first ball after it to suddenly turn the tide in the home team’s favor.

The quick bowler may also have added to the ill-feeling between the teams, which came to a head with a confrontation last weekend between Australia’s David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock on a staircase near the dressing rooms in the first Test at Durban.

After dismissing Steve Smith on Friday in Port Elizabeth, Rabada appeared to intentionally bump into the Australia captain with his shoulder during his follow-through. The incident has the potential to see Rabada banned, possibly for the rest of the series. The International Cricket Council takes a dim view of any unnecessary physical contact on the field.

South Africa was 39-1 after batting through 12 overs at the end of the day, losing first-Test century-maker Aiden Markram for 11. Rabada, following up on his bowling heroics, helped South Africa to the close with 17 not out as nightwatchman.

Warner, under scrutiny following the unsavory incident with de Kock in the first game, made 63 at the top of the order only for Australia to slip up badly in the second session, when it lost five wickets for 72 having been 98-1 at lunch.

Bancroft fell on the brink of lunch for 38. Usman Khawaja (4), Warner, Smith (25), Shaun Marsh (24) and Mitchell Marsh (4) were out after lunch. Rabada came back after the break to remove Pat Cummins first ball after tea, and followed up with the wicket of Mitchell Starc for figures of 5-96.

Fellow pacemen Lungi Ngidi had three wickets and Vernon Philander two.

Australia vice-captain Warner was the center of attention in the series opener in Durban after his ugly confrontation with de Kock. Both players received fines and disciplinary sanctions from the International Cricket Council. Four days on, the fallout from the Warner-de Kock affair continued, with Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland releasing a statement before play started in Port Elizabeth reminding the Australian players they needed to behave. Match referee Jeff Crowe also called the captains and managers to a meeting on the eve of the second Test in an attempt to calm the situation.

Warner’s and de Kock’s confrontation wasn’t the only heated moment in the opening Test, which was characterized by an aggressive fielding display by Australia and verbal exchanges between the teams that carried on off the field.

Warner was back in the spotlight straightaway on the first day at St. George’s Park, coming through a tricky opening spell when the tourists scored just 18 runs in the first 13 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

They picked off the runs after that measured start, with Warner accelerating by hitting nine fours.

South Africa made an important breakthrough when Warner was bowled by Ngidi to follow Khawaja back to the dressing rooms after lunch.

Smith and Shaun Marsh put on 44 before Rabada’s day-changing spell, when Australia went from 161-3 to 182-8.

He had Smith and Shaun Marsh out lbw, with both failing with reviews, and Mitchell Marsh was caught behind by de Kock attempting an expansive drive at an inopportune moment just before the tea break. Cummins also edged behind and Starc was clean bowled, with Rabada also aiming a comment at the Australian as he went on his way.

