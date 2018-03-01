South Africa vs Australia: Hosts ready to renew hostilities

The South African attack looks formidable even without Dale Steyn. The South African attack looks formidable even without Dale Steyn.

After losing the third Test to India on a devilish surface in Johannesburg, South Africa are not asking for quick pitches against Australia. That could solely be to protect their largely off-form batting order, because the hosts can go toe-to-toe with Australia in terms of variety in their fast-bowling resources.

Rabada: Leader of the pack

The difference between South Africa and Australia last time around was perhaps that South Africa lacked Rabada. He was still busy playing the Under-19 World Cup. And it’s only a testament to that fact that he’s presently the leader of the Protea attack, two years since his debut. He proved that South Africa can fight fire with fire Down Under by leading them to a series win after Steyn limped off. And like Kohli found out in January, Rabada doesn’t back down from a challenge regardless of the stature of his opponent, and he’ll be the most likely threat to Steve Smith, especially with his ability to jag the ball away from wide of the crease to the right-handers. That of course is only one of his ever-increasing gamut of skills.

Vern: Cape Crusader

Philander’s breakthrough series was the same as Cummins’ back in 2011. But while the Aussie has had to recover from a series of breakdowns, the Cape Tonian has become the foremost exponent of movement with the new-ball, perhaps with only Trent Boult as his competitor. To the extent that Ricky Ponting had called Philander the hardest bowler he faced during his nearly two-decade long career.

“He is probably the hardest I faced in world cricket with those type of conditions because you don’t get any visual clues with the swinging ball,” Ponting had said in an interview. “Most other guys when there’s movement, the ball actually swings in the air first and you have some sort of idea of which way the ball is going to go.” It’s something batsmen around the world have had to cope with and learnt the hard way while facing Philander. You just look at the number of times a batsman gets dismissed off his bowling while shouldering arms. Philander was negated by the Aussies last time around but that was a mighty Aussie batting line-up. The present lot though are likely to agree with Ponting.

Morkel: On top of his game

For long, the tall Morne Morkel remained the more successful South African version of Ishant Sharma. The bowler who carried the “unlucky” tag just because he missed the outside-edge more often than nick it. It had a lot to do with his length. But Morkel could use his disconcerting bounce to rough up batsmen, and at his peak was quick enough to intimidate the best in the world. Ask Ponting. It took him a while, but he finally found his length in the last couple of years, and it’s not surprising that the edges have finally started coming his way. In 2017, he produced his most successful year with 39 wickets at 23.02, and led the charts in the series win over India. Now in his farewell series, he will no longer have to worry too much about the body, and will have the licence to go full throttle. Beware Australia.

Lungi: Bringing West Indian flair

Ngidi is unlike the rest of his pace colleagues and more West Indian in his approach. He’s been likened to both Patrick Patterson and Courtney Walsh. He largely focuses on bringing the ball into the right-hander, but already has shown the Walsh-like skill to straighten it late, and get the outside-edge. Though still raw, he could well be the X-factor in the scheme of things.

