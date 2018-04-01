South Africa vs Australia: Dean Elgar grabs ‘catch of the series’, watch video

Dean Elgar celebrates after catching out Australia’s Tim Paine. (Source: Reuters) Dean Elgar celebrates after catching out Australia’s Tim Paine. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa opener Dean Elgar took an incredible catch to dismiss Australia skipper Tim Paine on day three of the fourth Test at Johannesburg. Dubbed as the ‘catch of the series’, it was an incredible effort from Elgar who was fielding at mid-off when Paine tried to hoick a delivery off Keshav Maharaj but found the edge. Sprinting backwards Elgar kept the ball in his vision and just when it seemed like it was going away from him, flung himself forward and grabbed the catch in mid-air. A huge round of applause greeted Elgar as he ran back to the dressing room to come out to bat.

Meanwhile, courtesy of Elgar’s efforts Australia were dismissed for 221 in their first innings, giving South Africa a handy lead of 267 runs. Batting in the second innings Australia already have a lead of 325 runs with nine wickets in hand. With two more days to play, it does seem like the Proteas are heading towards a big win. The hosts would have had a bigger lead had Tim Paine and Pat Cummins not forged a crucial 99-run partnership. Paine, who suffered a fractured thumb, batted doggedly to keep the Africans at bay.

