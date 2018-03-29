South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch SA vs AUS 4th Test

Tim Paine will lead Australia in the 4th Test in Steve Smith’s absence. (Reuters) Tim Paine will lead Australia in the 4th Test in Steve Smith’s absence. (Reuters)

In spite of all the controversies, suspensions and debates that have happened since the third Test between South Africa and Australia, there is still cricket to be played. The two teams will gear up once again for the 4th Test from Friday. Australia, who will be without David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, will be led by Tim Paine and will look to get back to the sport and pick up a win to boost their morale after what has been a tough week for them. South Africa have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series and if they manage to win or draw the 4th Test, they will lift the trophy.

When is South Africa vs Australia 4th Test?

South Africa vs Australia 4th Test will be played from Thursday, March 30, 2018. This will be the fourth Test of the four-match series between the two teams.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 4th Test?

South Africa vs Australia 4th Test will be played at Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa is currently leading the series by 2-1 after they picked up a massive 322 runs victory in the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

What time does South Africa vs Australia 4th Test start?

South Africa vs Australia 4th Test begins at 1:30 PM IST (08:30 AM GMT). The coverage of SA vs AUS 4th Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Australia 4th Test?

South Africa vs Australia 4th Test start will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 4th Test?

South Africa vs Australia 4th Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of South Africa vs Australia 4th Test?

South Africa (Squad): Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Willem Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada

Australia (Squad): Tim Paine(c), Joe Burns, Peter Handscomb, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc

