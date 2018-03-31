Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming, 4th Test Day 2: Australia look for early wrap to South Africa innings

South Africa vs Australia, Live cricket score: South Africa ended day 1 at 313/6. (Source: Reuters) South Africa vs Australia, Live cricket score: South Africa ended day 1 at 313/6. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa concluded the first day of the fourth and final Test match on 313/6 after Aiden Markram struck a magnificent 152 runs for his side. After winning the toss, Faf du Plessis opted to bat and his troops did respond well to the decision. The hosts looked steady till Markram was at the crease but his dismissal was followed by fall of wickets in quick succession. Apart from Markram, it was AB de Villiers who cipped in with some runs as he scored 69 before getting out to debutant Chadd Sayers. For Australia, it was Pat Cummins and Sayers who performed well on first day. While CUmmins scalped three wickets, Sayers had a couple of them which included the dismissals of De Villiers and Kagiso Rabada. South Africa lead the four-match series 2-1 and would look to scalp another victory in Johannesburg to wrap up the series in their favour. The visiting team suffered a set back when skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia for ball-tamepering controversy.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: South Africa take on Australia in the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg, already leading the series 2-1. A beleagured Australia have made changes following the ball-tampering controversy and attempt to level the series. The first ball is bowled at 1.30 PM IST with all the action being broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It can also be streamed live on Sony Liv.

South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test Day 2, Live score and updates

