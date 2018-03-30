Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming, 4th Test Day 1: South Africa win toss, opt to bat first against Australia

To a level this mouthwatering series which had looked good on paper, had delivered with some heated action on and off the pitch, has lost its charm following the ball-tampering controversy. With Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all sanctioned by Cricket Australia for their respective roles, South Africa made the most of a mentally jittery Aussies to win the third Test by a massive 322 runs. Now, a much altered Australia side would try to draw parity in the series. With the trio returning home, the selectors brought in Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw with Tim Paine taking over the captaincy. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Australia in 4th Test Day 1.
South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: South Africa will hope to keep their focus firmly on the cricket even as Australian cricket wishes to bring itself out from the ball-tampering controversy. The fourth Test, to be played in Johannesburg, is a chance at that with South Africa leading the four-match series 2-1. The fourth Test will begin at 1.30 PM IST with toss taking place at 1 PM IST. It will be aired live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It can be live streamed on Sony Liv.
TOSS: South Africa have chosen to bat first in Johannesburg. Before the toss, Tim Paine and Faf du Plessis with a little chat.
Chadd Sayers has been presented with the Baggy Green so Australia have a debutant in the crucial fourth Test. Toss coming up soon
If you've been living under a rock for the past six days and missed the most active week in world cricket for the past year or decade, the ball-tampering controversy shocked and hit Australian cricket. Rewind to all the scenes over the course of the week: Ball-tampering saga: Timeline of events that transpired
Hello and Good Afternoon for our coverage of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia. It has been quite a dramatic series - David Warner and Quinton de Kock's verbal duel in the first Test, Kagiso Rabada's flirting with suspension to name just a few. But it all paled in comparison to what came in the third Test - the ball-tampering controversy - which has significantly taken over the focus from the action in the series. Rabada has been exceptional in the series and Morne Morkel will be playing his final Test but the attention will be on how Australia cope without Smith, Warner and Bancroft.