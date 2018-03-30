Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming, 4th Test Day 1: South Africa win toss, opt to bat first against Australia

South Africa vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Tim Paine will lead Australia in the fourth Test. (Source: AP) South Africa vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Tim Paine will lead Australia in the fourth Test. (Source: AP)

To a level this mouthwatering series which had looked good on paper, had delivered with some heated action on and off the pitch, has lost its charm following the ball-tampering controversy. With Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all sanctioned by Cricket Australia for their respective roles, South Africa made the most of a mentally jittery Aussies to win the third Test by a massive 322 runs. Now, a much altered Australia side would try to draw parity in the series. With the trio returning home, the selectors brought in Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw with Tim Paine taking over the captaincy. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Australia in 4th Test Day 1.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: South Africa will hope to keep their focus firmly on the cricket even as Australian cricket wishes to bring itself out from the ball-tampering controversy. The fourth Test, to be played in Johannesburg, is a chance at that with South Africa leading the four-match series 2-1. The fourth Test will begin at 1.30 PM IST with toss taking place at 1 PM IST. It will be aired live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It can be live streamed on Sony Liv.

South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1, Live Score and Updates:

