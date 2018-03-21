South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch SA vs AUS 3rd Test

Kagiso Rabada will be available to play in the third Test against Australia. (Reuters Photo) Kagiso Rabada will be available to play in the third Test against Australia. (Reuters Photo)

In a series that has seen its fair share of tensions, with David Warner and Quinton de Kock making the headline after the first Test, and Kagiso Rabada, being in the limelight after the 2nd Test, thing are evenly poised between both the teams at the stage at 1-1. The tensions are likely to come down to a boil in the third Test when the two teams will square off once again at Newlands in Cape Town, in a bid to take lead in the tournament. Rabada’s ban has been lifted and he will be playing for South Africa. The right-armer, who has already taken 18 wickets in 2 Tests, is likely to once again be the game changer for the Proteas.

When is South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test will be played from Thursday, March 22, 2018. This will be the third Test of the four-match series between the two teams.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. The series is level at 1-1 with winning the first Test by 118 runs, and the home side registering a win by 6 wickets in the second Test.

What time does South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test start?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test begins at 02:00 PM IST (08:00 AM GMT). The coverage of SA vs AUS 3rd Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 01:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test start will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test?

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Willem Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada

Australia squad: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers

