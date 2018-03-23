South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, 3rd Test Day 2: Dean Elgar looks to take South Africa past 300

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Pat Cummins scripted Australia’s comeback on Day 1. (AP) South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Pat Cummins scripted Australia’s comeback on Day 1. (AP)

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2: It was Dean Elgar’s resistive strength that was on full display on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia. The left-handed batsman went on to complete his century before an unexpected middle-order batting collapse that left Proteas hanging at 266/8 at stumps on Thursday. Elgar and AB de Villiers stitched a 128-run stand before seamer Pat Cummins cleaned up the entire middle order as Proteas lost six wickets within 37 runs, going from 220/2 to 257/8. Bad light caused the play to stop early. On Day 2, the home side can only take solace in the fact that Elgar, who is on 121*, is still in the middle and can take the side over the total of 300, which could be a competitive first innings total.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: The Day 2 of the third Test between South Africa and Australia will start on the broadcasting channel at 01:00 hrs IST. The SA v AUS 3rd Test will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The 3rd Test between the two teams will also live streamed on SonyLiv. For Live commentary, live score and live streaming, you can also follow the live blog that will be run right here on indianexpress.com.

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score and updates:

