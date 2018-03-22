Presents Latest News
  • South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: South Africa lose early wicket

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: South Africa lose early wicket

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Live Streaming: Catch all Live scores and updates of the third Test between South Africa vs Australia here.

South Africa vs Australia, SA vs Aus, SA vs Aus 3rd Test, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis, sports news, cricket, Indian Express South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: With the series level at 1-1, the third Test between South Africa and Australia could potentially turn into a series decider. The third Test which will be played at Newlands in Cape Town will see the two sides gearing up against one other after a number of controversies that have grabbed the headlines. With David Warner’s staircase argument with Quinton de Kock, to Kagiso Rabada’s ICC hearing, this series has already seen its fair share of drama. The Proteas will feel confident over the fact that their leading wicket-taker, Rabada has been allowed to play and will give their bowling line-up an additional edge. On a bouncy surface such as Newlands, he could once again be the match winner for the home side.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Live Streaming: South Africa and Australia 3rd Test Day 1 will begin from 01:00 hrs IST on the broadcasting channel. The SA vs AUS 3rd Test will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary. You can also catch live streaming of the 3rd Test between the two teams on SonyLiv. You can also follow live commentary, live score and live streaming on the blog that will be run right here on indianexpress.com.

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Cricket score and updates:

  1. 2:19PM
    22 Mar, 18
    OUT! Aiden Markram 0, c Smith b Hazlewood, South Africa 6/1

    The first pin falls! Markram pushes at it and ends up nicking it behind, Smith does well to dive to his left and take the catch. 

  2. 2:12PM
    22 Mar, 18
    And so it continues

    Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram open the batting for South Africa and it's Starc and Hazlewood first up for them. A series that has been ugly and featured some top-notch Test cricket at the same time continues. 

  3. 1:39PM
    22 Mar, 18
    South Africa win toss, elect to bat first

    Morne Morkel is back for Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma replaces Theunis De Bruyn. Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh both are playing for Australia. 

    South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

    Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

  4. 1:36PM
    22 Mar, 18
    South Africa win toss, elect to bat first

    South Africa have won the toss and have elected to bat first against Australia. Skipper Faf du Plessis believes there is a lot more grass on the pitch than in the first two Test and the ball will come on nicely in the first ball. Steve Smith says he would have done the same. Already, SA in advantage.

  5. 1:34PM
    22 Mar, 18
    South Africa win toss, elect to bat first

    South Africa have elected to bat first after winning the toss. Skipper Faf du Plessis believes that there is less grass on the pitch as compared to the first two Tets. He believes the ball will come on nicely on the bat first session. Australia skipper Steve Smith reckons the same and he would have done the same.

  6. 1:10PM
    22 Mar, 18
    Welcome to our Live Blog

    Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia. The series has seen its fair share of drama, controversies, ICC appeals and almost match-bans. Now with the series level at 1-1, the third Test promises to be a heated affair. The nerves will be on the edge as both the teams try to take the advantage at Newlands in Cape Town. We will get back to you with details of the toss and team news shortly.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.