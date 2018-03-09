South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch SA vs AUS 2nd Test

South Africa vs Australia: Australia clinched the first Test by 118 runs. (Source: AP) South Africa vs Australia: Australia clinched the first Test by 118 runs. (Source: AP)

Australia clinched the opening Test of the series by a mammoth 118 runs at Kingsmead, Durban to take a 1-0 lead. With the defeat, South Africa’s sorry record at the ground continued with six defeats in last eight matches. However, another incident stole the limelight from the match that involved a heated off-field exchange between Australia vice-captain David Warner and home wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock. Warner was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points to his disciplinary record, while de Kock was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point after he lost his appeal with match referee Jeff Crowe on Wednesday night. Here are all the details you need ahead of the second Test between South Africa and Australia:

When is South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be played on Friday, March 10, 2018. This will be the second Test of the four-match series between the two teams.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at St George’s Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth.

What time does South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test start?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test begins at 01:30 PM IST (08:00 AM GMT). The coverage of SA vs AUS 2nd Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 01:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test?

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

Australia

Steve Smith (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

