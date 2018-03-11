South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming: South Africa all out for 382, lead Australia by 139

AB de Villiers was unbeaten on 125 when Lungi Ngidi was dismissed to mark the end of the South African innings. South Africa were all out for 382 and will start the second session with a lead of 139 runs. De Villiers had Vernon Philander nervously keeping him company for some time in the early part of the session before the latter was dismissed by Pat Cummins. Keshav Maharaj then came in and pretty much played a T20 innings, sending the ball all around the park. De Villiers also kept a steady stream of runs flowing to reach his final score. South Africa have momentum on their side.
When and where to watch Day 3 of South Africa vs Australia?
South Africa vs Australia will continue to be telecast on TV on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The first ball from Port Elizabeth will be bowled at 1.30 PM IST. The contest can be followed on SonyLiv app if on the move.
A brilliant direct hit by Steve Smith results in Lungi Ngidi being run out and that brings to an end the South African innings. The Australians gather around AB de Villiers to congratulate him, this has been a real masterclass from one of the all-time greats of the game. Lunch is also called and thus ends a very entertaining first session
And that is the end of the adventure. Hazlewood makes him play three dot balls with the last one not going for four because of good fielding, and then goes right through his gates. He has played a good innings here, although we all would have loved to see him stick around a bit longer
Keshav Maharaj is playing this like a T20I match now. He hits a hat-trick of fours off Mitchell Starc and the partnership between him and De Villiers is now 58 off just 40 balls. South Africa's lead is now 126
It is clear now, they are trying to add as much runs as possible. AB de Villiers went big just a few balls after that and this one cleared the ropes comfortably, he ends up taking 10 runs off Pat Cummins' over. Maharaj then hits another big six in the next and pushes South Africa's lead into the 100s
Keshav Maharaj took a chance and he has come away with it but De Villiers won't be too happy with it. Lyon tosses it up and Maharaj takes the bait, hits it to his on side and Usman Khawaja is underneath it at the ropes. He takes it, throws it up as the movement takes him outside the boundary line and completes the catch once inside. But replays show that he was outside already when he took the catch so it is a six. That will be something that Maharaj will be looking to avoid.
It took him some time but finally, De Villiers arches his back helps a short ball from Cummins over the slips and to the boundary. It is his 22nd Test century, his first in 13 Tests. It has been a scintillating knock so far from the senior pro
Philander caught in his crease by as Cummins gets good bounce and defends in front of his body. Bancroft standing at short leg makes no mistake. Just two balls earlier Philander was dropped at the same position.
South Africa up to 287/7 with lead on to 44. But more importantly, BAND IS HERE! Massive cheer as the camera person catches glimpse of the band arriving at the stadium. Volume keeps going up as they get ready. Comically, camera pans to Dharmasena repeatedly
Underway on Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia. Proteas lead by 20 runs with 3 wickets in hand. AB de Villiers, Philander resume play. Starc has the ball
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs Australia second Test from Port Elizabeth. Going into an all-important Day 3, the Test is quite evenly poised. South Africa lead by 20 runs with three wickets in hand. Not a massive advantage for the hosts and much of a deficit to counter for the Steve Smith-captained Aussies. South Africa would hope AB can drag this lead to well beyond 100 runs. Let's see how things pan out at St George's Park!