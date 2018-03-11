South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming: South Africa all out for 382, lead Australia by 139

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live cricket: AB de Villiers scored his first century in 13 Test matches and 22nd overall. (Source: Reuters) South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live cricket: AB de Villiers scored his first century in 13 Test matches and 22nd overall. (Source: Reuters)

AB de Villiers was unbeaten on 125 when Lungi Ngidi was dismissed to mark the end of the South African innings. South Africa were all out for 382 and will start the second session with a lead of 139 runs. De Villiers had Vernon Philander nervously keeping him company for some time in the early part of the session before the latter was dismissed by Pat Cummins. Keshav Maharaj then came in and pretty much played a T20 innings, sending the ball all around the park. De Villiers also kept a steady stream of runs flowing to reach his final score. South Africa have momentum on their side.

