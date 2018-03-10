South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live score and Live streaming: South Africa comfortable with Elgar and Amla in the middle

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live score: Dean Elgar is on 11 at the start of Day 2. (Source: AP) South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live score: Dean Elgar is on 11 at the start of Day 2. (Source: AP)

South Africa start Day 2 as the more confident of the two teams. The first session of Day 1 produced 98 runs and one Australian wicket off its last ball and South Africa carried that momentum forward. They dismissed Australia for 243 with openers Colin Bancroft and David Warner remaining their highest run scorers. Australia did get the wicket of Aiden Markram, who was fresh from his magnificent century in the second innings of the first Test. But the second day starts with South Africa just 204 runs behind with plenty of firepower left in their batting line up.

When and where to watch Day 2 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia?

The Test match between South Africa and Australia is being aired on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It can also be live streamed on Sony Liv.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Live score:

