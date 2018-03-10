South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live score and Live streaming: South Africa comfortable with Elgar and Amla in the middle

South Africa start Day 2 as the more confident of the two teams. The first session of Day 1 produced 98 runs and one Australian wicket off its last ball and South Africa carried that momentum forward. They dismissed Australia for 243 with openers Colin Bancroft and David Warner remaining their highest run scorers. Australia did get the wicket of Aiden Markram, who was fresh from his magnificent century in the second innings of the first Test. But the second day starts with South Africa just 204 runs behind with plenty of firepower left in their batting line up.
When and where to watch Day 2 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia?
The Test match between South Africa and Australia is being aired on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It can also be live streamed on Sony Liv.
South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Live score:
The hosts are chugging along nicely at the moment. Elgar has moved to 34 while Amla is on 14. Australia have thus far been dealing with the three pacers and have now brought Nathan Lyon into the attack
Rabada has done his job for the day, unless South Africa are dismissed cheap that is, and it is now Hashim Amla who is giving Elgar company. Amla was given LBW against Pat Cummins but he reviewed the decision and survived.
As stated before, Rabada is a tricky nightwatchman deal with. He has hit six boundaries so far and raced to 29 off 38 balls. Australia are looking quite chuffed by all the pummelling they are receiving.
Meanwhile its all calm so far onfield. Rabada and Elgar have run four runs and the latter has also managed to deposit one to the boundary, South Africa are 49/1 at the end of the first two overs of the day that were bowled by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood respectively.
This came in just before the start of the day's play: The ICC has charged Kagiso Rabada with a Level two offence for making physical contact with outgoing batsman Steven Smith. Rabada will be contesting the charge on the basis it was accidental. A hearing is scheduled for later tonight
Neither of the two sides have firmly dropped anchor and claimed a berth for their own at Port Elizabeth but South Africa have the distinct edge because of the fruits they reaped on Day 1. They managed to bowl out an Australian batting line-up that contains some nail-themselves-to-the-crease-and-bat-all-day types in their middle order. The loss of Aiden Markram may have been a sting but Kagiso Rabada showed in the series against India that he can be a tricky nightwatchman. Apart from him, Australia have the likes of De Villiers, Du Plessis, Amla and De Kock still left to deal with and only a 204-run advantage. At the same time, South Africa can put the game right back into the visitors' laps if they don't get a healthy lead. Fine margins everywhere you look.