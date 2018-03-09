South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft give steady start to Australia

There have been just three days between the first Test in Durban and the second Test, now, in Port Elizabeth and the noise has most certainly been around the controversy between David Warner and Quinton de Kock. There have been plenty of things said from both sides of the barrier and eventually the players have been fined and handed demerit points. From cricket’s perspective, the stairwell saga has shed a bad light and once again hinted that Australians tip toe the line too much. However, the short spell between the Tests also helps get the focus back to cricket. South Africa were swept aside on the field by 118 runs and trail the four-match series 0-1. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, from Port Elizabeth here.
South Africa vs Australia second Test, to be played in Port Elizabeth, will begin at 1.30 PM IST with the toss at 1 PM IST. The second Test and the series itself will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It will be available for live stream on SonyLiv. For all the scores and updates, stick to IndianExpress.com.
An hour of play in. Australia taking it easy under seamer friendly conditions with cloud cover still intact. 23/0 after 14 overs
David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have given a steady start to Australia. They have not lost an early wicket in the first hour of play, inspite of scoring just 23 runs. But with terrific line and length from Vernon Philander early on, Australia will be more than happy with it.
Vernon Philander bowled that one hard and fast and went on to ram Bancroft on his pads. Philander was convinced it was gone but the umpire was not interested. Faf du Plessis decided not to go for a review citing doubts over the height of the delivery.
It has been a slow start for Australia as both David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are taking their time to get adjusted in the middle. But Australia will feel happy that they have not lost a wicket yet.
David Warner and Cameron Bancroft open the innings for Australia. Vernon Philander has the new shiny red ball. Expected to help the bowlers early on with cloudy conditions to aid that further.
South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Australia XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
TOSS: Australia win the toss and elect to bat in Port Elizabeth
Steve Smith: We want to put a big score up. A nice start, played some good cricket and keep the pressure on. Same team.
Faf du Plessis: Really tough one to call this, I was extremely happy to lose the toss. We would have bowled first. It will be slow later, it won't get too hot so the pitch will not deteriorate much. We're bringing in Lungi Ngidi, Australia has not played him. Cricket has got to do the talking.
With little bit of rain around, the toss has been delayed in Port Elizabeth. Covers had been removed before they came back on. It allowed for the players to have a look at the pitch during that period. TOSS IN 10 MINUTES, PLAY EXPECTED TO START ON TIME
Hello and Good Afternoon for our live coverage of the second Test between David Warner vs Quinton de Kock South Africa and Australia. Australia won the opening Test by 118 runs to lead the four-match series. Between the two Tests or even the last day of the opener, the talk was not about South Africa coming close to chasing down the 417 run target but about off-the-field scenario. Hoping for things to change in Port Elizabeth...