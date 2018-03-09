South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft give steady start to Australia

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Australia lead the series 1-0. (Source: AP) South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Australia lead the series 1-0. (Source: AP)

There have been just three days between the first Test in Durban and the second Test, now, in Port Elizabeth and the noise has most certainly been around the controversy between David Warner and Quinton de Kock. There have been plenty of things said from both sides of the barrier and eventually the players have been fined and handed demerit points. From cricket’s perspective, the stairwell saga has shed a bad light and once again hinted that Australians tip toe the line too much. However, the short spell between the Tests also helps get the focus back to cricket. South Africa were swept aside on the field by 118 runs and trail the four-match series 0-1. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, from Port Elizabeth here.

South Africa vs Australia second Test, to be played in Port Elizabeth, will begin at 1.30 PM IST with the toss at 1 PM IST. The second Test and the series itself will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It will be available for live stream on SonyLiv. For all the scores and updates, stick to IndianExpress.com.

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score and Live Updates:

