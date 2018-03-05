South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 5: Australia win by 118 runs, take 1-0 series lead

Australia clinched the opening Test of the series by a mammoth 118 runs at Kingsmead, Durban. South Africa were playing catchup ever since falling tamely in the first innings with Mitchell Marsh’96 propelling Australia to 350 runs earlier. Mitchell Starc did the job, exceptionally well at that, to bowl out South Africa for just 162 runs. Thereafter, South Africa had a mountain to climb and their best attempts – provided by Keshav Maharaj with the ball, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram with the bat weren’t enough in the end. With the defeat, South Africa’s sorry record at the ground continued with six defeats in last eight matches. Overnight, things away from the field of play dominated the headlines when things got heated and David Warner was captured on CCTV berating De Kock .
South Africa vs Australia resumes at 1.30 PM IST with the visitors needing just one wicket for the win in the four-match series. The contest can be watched live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs to win the first Test in Durban. Looked a cakewalk on Sunday but Australia have been made to fret and work now. Not enough in the end. 1-0 lead in four-match Test series
Quinton de Kock has been given out leg before by Kumar Dharmasena off Josh Hazlewood. He immediately goes for the review because why not? It has pitched in line, impact is line and going on to hit the leg stumps. OUT!
Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon has been charged by ICC for excessive celebrations after AB de Villiers' run out. He's been fined and handed one demerit point
Overcast conditions on the fifth day. Dark clouds in Durban. Australia haven't taken the new ball as this one doing plenty on reverse swing. Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end and Morkel is on strike.
Starc to get the proceedings underway on the fifth day. Quinton de Kock on strike. Hat-trick ball for the left-arm seamer but it is going down leg. Appeal goes waste.
A CCTV footage has emerged of Warner and De Kock in a heated exchange during the Tea break on Sunday. On the most part, the footage has Warner verbally berating the South Africa keeper even as teammates try desperately to physically drag him from the situation. Khawaja and then Smith are seen trying to hold back Warner. Here's a video clip of the incident. CA and ICC have said they are assessing the incident.
Hello and Good Afternoon for our live coverage of this final day between South Africa and Australia in the opening Test. When Australia set the 417 run target, they would have been quite pleased. Their confidence in getting the win would have gone up significantly to have South Africa four down early. But they wouldn't have quite imagined what came next - a Markram and De Kock comeback to bring the hosts near the win. 134 needed with a day and session to play with five wickets in hand. But that came tumbling down in the final session on Sunday. As light faded, South Africa's chances of win did as well. Now on Monday, it would be a matter when not if Australia get the win.