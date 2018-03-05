South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 5: Australia win by 118 runs, take 1-0 series lead

South Africa vs Australia: Mitchell Starc picked nine wickets in Australia’s win. (Source: Reuters) South Africa vs Australia: Mitchell Starc picked nine wickets in Australia’s win. (Source: Reuters)

Australia clinched the opening Test of the series by a mammoth 118 runs at Kingsmead, Durban. South Africa were playing catchup ever since falling tamely in the first innings with Mitchell Marsh’96 propelling Australia to 350 runs earlier. Mitchell Starc did the job, exceptionally well at that, to bowl out South Africa for just 162 runs. Thereafter, South Africa had a mountain to climb and their best attempts – provided by Keshav Maharaj with the ball, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram with the bat weren’t enough in the end. With the defeat, South Africa’s sorry record at the ground continued with six defeats in last eight matches. Overnight, things away from the field of play dominated the headlines when things got heated and David Warner was captured on CCTV berating De Kock .

South Africa vs Australia resumes at 1.30 PM IST with the visitors needing just one wicket for the win in the four-match series. The contest can be watched live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 5, Score and Updates:

