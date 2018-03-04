South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming: Australia bowled out; South Africa to chase 417 runs for win

South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Australia are in the driver’s seat at Durban. (Source: AP) South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Australia are in the driver’s seat at Durban. (Source: AP)

South Africa entered the third day’s play of the opening Test trailing Australia by 189 runs. When play ended, they had taken nine wickets but also conceded 213 runs to have their chances of a comeback get even smaller. With Australia’s lead up to 402 runs when they begin play on the fourth day, the ball is well and truly in the visitors’ court and the hosts can do little but bat out of their skins to salvage something. South Africa may be asked to chase down a record Test score at Kingsmead. There is prediction for showers on the fifth day but for that, South Africa would have to battle it out on the fourth. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 from Kingsmead, Durban.

South Africa vs Australia will begin from 10 AM local time or 1.30 PM IST or 8:00 AM GMT with Australia on 213/9 and leading by 402 runs in the second innings of the opening Test at Durban. The Test will air live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India and stream on SonyLiv.

South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates from Durban:

