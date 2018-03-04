South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming: Australia bowled out; South Africa to chase 417 runs for win

South Africa entered the third day’s play of the opening Test trailing Australia by 189 runs. When play ended, they had taken nine wickets but also conceded 213 runs to have their chances of a comeback get even smaller. With Australia’s lead up to 402 runs when they begin play on the fourth day, the ball is well and truly in the visitors’ court and the hosts can do little but bat out of their skins to salvage something. South Africa may be asked to chase down a record Test score at Kingsmead. There is prediction for showers on the fifth day but for that, South Africa would have to battle it out on the fourth. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 from Kingsmead, Durban.
South Africa vs Australia will begin from 10 AM local time or 1.30 PM IST or 8:00 AM GMT with Australia on 213/9 and leading by 402 runs in the second innings of the opening Test at Durban. The Test will air live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India and stream on SonyLiv.
Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram open for South Africa. The hosts need big stands to take this into the fifth day and prolong the contest as much as possible. Mitchell Starc has the ball.
Australia have been bowled out for 227 with Cummins the last wicket to fall. Maharaj finishes with four in the second innings and nine wickets in the match. Inside edge and clips the side of the leg stump. Cummins goes for 26.
SOUTH AFRICA TO CHASE 417 RUNS TO WIN FIRST TEST
Thumping hit from Cummins to a tossed up delivery from Maharaj. Goes over the mid-wicket region with a well timed hit and only a spectator can go fetch it.
Flat and outside off by Maharaj to Hazlewood, the Aussie goes for a sweep and misses it. Appeal for leg before but the umpire says not out. Faf decides to review regardless. No bat on it but it has hit well outside the line of off stump. Poor review and South Africa are now out of reviews
Underway on the fourth day in Durban. Cummins and Hazlewood come out to bat for Australia. Morkel has the ball. Australia lead by 402 runs with one wicket in hand
Play was called off early on Day 3 due to bad light. While we won't be starting early on Day 4 to cover up but we're set to see 98 overs bowled today - 15 minute extension to second and third session of play.
Helloa dn Good Afternoon for our live coverage of the opening Test between South Africa and Australia with the action on to Day 4. One team well ahead of the other in this game but still lots to do for both. South Africa are not ones to give up - never have. Especially against Australia. A sidenote, Dean Elgar will bat today despite an injury scare.